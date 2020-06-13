Iranian artist stands fourth at Italy int'l competition

Vadood from capital Tehran ranked fourth in the category of Arts, Crafts and Ready-Made Design.

He had attended the competition with wooden sculpture called Bird from Paradise- a figurative artwork design of a peacock.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Vadood said Italy's art event started work from a decade ago with the purpose of paving the way for improving the atmosphere of art.

About those who visited the website of the art festival, the artist said over 2.5 billions of users shared their opinions online.

As he said, the number of the interested in the art festival shows that it is popular like Olympic events.

He added over 100 countries take part in the art event annually.

Talking about Iranian arts, the artist said cultural teams should be formed soon to introduce rich and beautiful arts of the country to the world.

