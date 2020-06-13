Jun 13, 2020, 9:01 AM
Iran embassy refutes terrorist attack in western Kabul

Kabul, June 13, IRNA – Iranian Diplomatic mission in Afghanistan on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque, western Kabul which caused four deaths and 10 more people were wounded.

In its statement, Iranian embassy described the attack as a terrorist and criminal act.

There is not doubt that assassination and physical elimination of moderate ulema aimed to promote violence and extremism are considered as a project which will have dangerous social and cultural consequences, the statement said.

Iranian embassy urged all Afghan and regional people to be aware of the future of this process.

It also sympathized with victims of the terrorist attack and wished immediate recovery for the injured.

A bomb which had been placed in Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque on Friday was detonated.

Prayer leader of the mosque together with three other were killed and about 10 others were injured.

No group or individual have yet to claim responsibility of the attack.

Earlier on June 3, another attack rocked Wazir Akbar Khan mosque killing its prayer leader Mohammad Ayaz Niazi.

