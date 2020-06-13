Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 13

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran says ready to resolve access issues with IAEA

Iran insisted it is ready to resolve any issues with the UN nuclear watchdog, expressing "disappointment" in a note circulated Thursday over the IAEA's latest report which highlighted blocked access.

- Rouhani: Sanctions failed to weaken Iranian nation’s will

President Hassan Rouhani said sanctions imposed on Iran by Western countries, especially the United States, have failed to weaken the Iranian nation’s will and this has been proven through incessant inauguration of development projects under the toughest sanctions.

- Calls grow for Iranians to wear masks to stop virus

Iran reported 75 deaths and more than 2,000 new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday as calls mounted for all people to wear masks in public.

- Trump threatens use of force to ‘take back’ city

Seattle’s mayor told Donald Trump to "Go back to your bunker” Thursday, escalating a spat after the president threatened to intervene over a police-free autonomous zone protesters have set up in the western U.S. city.

- U.S. ramps up Syrian oil plunder

The United States has reportedly deployed dozens of tankers to Syria’s energy-rich northeastern province of Hasakah as Washington is fiercely vying with some of its regional allies to seize oil reserves in the war-battered country and plunder natural resources.

- Iran remain 33rd in FIFA World Ranking

Iran national football squad retained their February’s 33rd position with 1,489 points in the newly published FIFA World Rankings.

Japan are the best Asian team in the ranking with 1500 points and South Korea are third with 1464 points.

- Iranian center makes “Reminder” warning about women’s rights

A short film titled “Reminder” that warns about women’s rights based on Islamic principles has been produced at Raaze Resaneh Cultural Dissemination Group.

- My sacking harmed Esteghlal: Winfried Schaefer

Former Esteghlal coach, Winfried Schaefer, says that they could have won the title in Iran league but his sacking harmed he and Esteghlal as well.

- Iran to pursue assassination of Gen. Soleimani in intl. bodies

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand has said that Iran will pursue assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by the United States in international bodies.

- Forex at 20-month high in Tehran market

Major currencies on Thursday hit the highest rates since September 2018 with the dollar traded at 180,000 rials in Tehran’s open market.

- Rail transport of essential goods from Imam Khomeini Port doubles

A total of 359,683 tons of essential goods were transported via railroad from the southern Imam Khomeini Port to destinations across the country during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 20-May 20) to register a 119% rise compared with the similar period of last year, according to the director general of Khuzestan Province’s Ports and Maritime Organization.

- MRC calls for higher public float of stocks

With stock market indicators heading upward at a regular pace and fresh money pouring in the bourse from an ever-increasing number of investors, the Majlis Research Center stressed the need to take appropriate measures to balance the market by boosting the supply side.

