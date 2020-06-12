Iran pres. urges CBI chief to pursue case of assets frozen by S. Korea

Speaking during a phone call with CBI chief, Rouhani said that the case has to be pursued both diplomatically and thorough international bodies.

The president criticized the blockage of CBI assets by South Korea which he said followed inhumane policies of the US administration to exert maximum pressure against the Iranian nation.

He said that these assets are used for importing basic commodities, medicine and other humanitarian items and South Korea’s blockage is not acceptable by any means and has to be lifted as soon as possible.

