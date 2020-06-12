Ireland seeks Iran’s Support for Membership to UN Security Council

Voting for the ten non-permanent members of the Security Council for the term 2021-2022 will take place next week.

"We believe that our values and principles, our consistent contributions to UN peacekeeping and our experience of peace-building on the island of Ireland will enable us to bring a uniquely independent voice to the work of the Security Council," Minister Coveney said.

He also promised that, if elected Ireland “will listen to the concerns of all UN member states” and will strive for more peace, stability and equality in the world.

He also emphasized that Ireland would be fully involved in issues related to the Security Council, “paying special attention to the issues affecting the Middle East, including the question of Palestine, which has long been a priority for Ireland".

It is worth noting that Ireland, along with other members of the European Union, had been involved in the process of reaching the comprehensive nuclear agreement - the JCPOA - in 2015 and has criticized the unilateral US withdrawal from that agreement.

Ireland has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council on three previous occasions. In the next round of voting, Canada and Norway will compete with Ireland.

The issue of the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Ireland's membership of the Security Council has been raised and pursued by Irish officials through diplomatic channels over the past two years.

Considering the history of amicable cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels, the above request will be positively considered and acted upon by the relevant Iranian authorities.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish