China voices opposition to extension of arms embargo on Iran

China will work with all relevant parties to safeguard the authority of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and the effectiveness of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear issue, China Global Television Network (CGTN) quoted Wang as saying.

Wang made the remarks through a letter sent recently to the UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Nicolas de Rivière.

China is after accurate implementation of Resolution 2231.

Resolution 2231 (2015) urges full implementation of the JCPOA on the timetable established in JCPOA and sets forth steps for the eventual removal of Security Council sanctions on Iran.

JCPOA from which the US withdrew unilaterally in May 2018 is the outcome of multilateral diplomacy and a key factor in following nuclear non-proliferation system, Wang said.

Wang urged the US to stop its unilateral sanctions, return to the correct track of observing the Iran nuclear deal and UNSC resolutions, work with all parties to maintain the international nuclear non-proliferation system, and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East, according to CGTN.

"The United States, no longer a participant to the JCPOA after walking away from it, has no right to demand the Security Council invoke a snapback," CGTN cited Wang as writing in his letter.

The Chinese foreign minister believes that keeping the nuclear deal alive is the sole way to solve nuclear dispute.

Wang has stressed that the today priority is to carry out equal and step-by-step operation, move towards resumption of Iran's full implementation of the JCPOA along with guaranteeing the country's economic interests and restore balance between the JCPOA commitments and authorities.

Despite the world criticism, the United States left the JCPOA- a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers, including the US, the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany.

The withdrawal followed by Nov 2018 imposition of sanctions while the UNSC confirmed lifting of anti-Iran sanctions just few days after 14 July 2015 nuclear deal.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has tweeted that the US has no right to abuse UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to vilify Iran.

“US has tried to heighten tension w/ Iran & bully others to follow.”

