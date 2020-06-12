Iran VP: Tehran-Moscow ties important for keeping both nations' interests

Jahangiri's message was extended to Mishustin on the occasion of Russia Day on June 12.

June 12 is marked in Russia as the day which reminds declaration of State Sovereignty in 1990 that made Russia independent from the Soviet Union.

As Jahangiri wrote in his message, Tehran and Moscow have witnessed widening of cooperation in recent years, so the two sides should further bilateral ties in cultural, technical, scientific and economic fields more than before.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif offered congratulation message to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the occasion, and underlined the importance of deepening bilateral relations.

As Zarif stressed, Iran and Russia enjoy growing cooperation in serving joint national interests and helping ensure international and regional peace and stability.

