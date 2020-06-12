Iran Majlis speaker congratulates Moscow on Russia Day

The messages were sent to Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation ViaсheslavVolodin.

In his message, Qalibaf also offered congratulations to the Russian nation and members of State Duma and Assembly of Federation on the occasion.

June 12 is marked in Russia as the day which reminds declaration of State Sovereignty in 1990 that made Russia independent from the Soviet Union.

Qalibaf further highlighted the role of the parliaments to deepen parliamentary relations in line with serving national interests.

At the end of his message, the speaker wished prosperity and success for the Russian nation and government.

In a related development, Iran's First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent messages of congratulations to their Russian counterparts on the event.

