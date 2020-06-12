"US will kneel before Iranian people soon," FM spox

“A government whose policy is based on ‘pressure on the neck’ – whether its own people or the people of the world – should be happy with economic terrorism and pressure on ordinary people,” Mousavi said.

“You saw that not the neck of the Iranian nation but your own knee was crushed. You will soon kneel before the Iranian people too.”

Brian Hook, the US State Department's special representative for Iran, said in a special interview with Al Arabia on Thursday that he was satisfied with the outcomes of US sanctions against Iran.

He claimed that US policy against Iran has weakened the country.

