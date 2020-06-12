Tehran says US will continue anti-Iran moves in IAEA meeting

Kazem Gharib Abadi, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, said through an Instagram post on Friday that the US has always been after weakening the international mechanism and methods adopted by different international organizations including the IAEA.

Gharibabadi went on to say that the IAEA Board of Governors will hold its June 15 meeting online due to conditions created across the world after the Dec 2019 outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 423,000.

At the forthcoming meeting, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will give report on verification of implementation of the July 2015 nuclear deal- Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)- in Iran, the ambassador said.



He added that the US and some Western countries seeking an online voting procedure if necessary; however, some other states including Russia are against such a decision.

About the IAEA meeting, Gharibabadi said although it will be held in next few days, no procedure has been adopted and finalized for the meeting yet.

On June 9, Gharibabadi sent a letter to IAEA director general to show Iran's protest against the US illegal moves towards its international commitments to nuclear cooperation.

"The unlawful actions by the United States in contradiction with the Agency's Statute and the commitments made in the General Conference (GC) Resolutions, as well as against the nuclear cooperation and activities in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and UNSCR 2231 (2015) are not only in violation of the UN Charter, but also could greatly impede the full implementation of the JCPOA."

As Gharibabadi wrote, Iran is entitled to take reciprocal measure to deal with these conditions.

He also urged the IAEA to have proper reaction to the US illegal acts.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the international deal between Iran and the six world powers.

Then, he re-imposed illegal sanctions against Iran in November, 2018, the sanctions which as he said were at the highest level.

Reciprocally, Iran started reducing commitments to the JCPOA from the first anniversary of the US withdrawal.

Tehran's decision to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA was taken based on Article 26 and 36.

Then, Iran set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish