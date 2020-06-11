Iran, Canada emphasize finalization of Ukrainian plane case

Baharvand and Canada's deputy minister of foreign affairs, Marta Morgan also discussed bilateral issues during the phone call.

The two sides underlined the necessity to expedite settlement of issues related to the Ukrainian plane crash, as the international flights will resume operation in near future following a halt due to coronavirus outbreak.

Given the large number of Iranians residing in Canada and the problems the face in receiving consular services, as well as the need for communication with the families of those killed in the incident, Baharvand called on the Canadian government to remove obstacles in the way of Iranian and Canadian citizen to receive consular services, but the Canadian side postponed examining the issue to a later date.

An Ukrainian airliner bound for Kiev crashed near Tehran shortly after departure from Tehran's main international airport on January 8 and all 167 passengers and nine crew members on board were killed.

