Zarif urges int’l community to wake up to smell consequences of appeasing bully

“International Criminal COURT now blackmailed by lawless gang posing as diplomats,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“What else will it take for the global community to wake up & smell the consequences of appeasing the bully?” he asked.

“And who else should the US terrorize before appeasers realize EVEN they might be next?,” he noted.

According to US media ‘Fox News’ report, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Attorney General Willian Barr announced Thursday that the US will authorize economic sanctions against members of the International Criminal Court who improperly target US officials and American allies.

“The order follows a recent ICC decision to allow an investigation into US personnel in Afghanistan for alleged war crimes,” it added.

9376**2050

