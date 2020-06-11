China urges US to return to JCPOA commitments

“We have noted relevant reports. China will work with all relevant parties to uphold the authority of the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the efficacy of the JCPOA,” Chunying said addressing the Thursday press conference.

“Recently, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi wrote to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to state China's position on the Iranian nuclear issue,” she added.

“As we know, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also wrote a letter to make clear his position.”

“We urge the US to return to the right track of abiding by the JCPOA and the Security Council resolution, and work with all parties to uphold the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East,” she reiterated.

Earlier Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US administration is still hatching conspiracy , adding that they are angry with lifting arms embargo on Iran and are lobbying for a draft resolution to present to the United Nations Security Council.

Rouhani urged four permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to stand against US conspiracy.

We expect Russia and china to confront the US conspiracy for the sake of the interests under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he reiterated.

