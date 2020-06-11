Russian envoy: IAEA BoG to hold online meeting next week

“#IAEA Board of Governors will meet next week in virtual format,” Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“This allows to discuss in depth all items on agenda, but voting is not possible in the absence of agreed relevant procedures for such a special case. Other int. organisations of UN system face the same situation,” he added.

“A universal temporary solution was found in UNGA (A/74/544): decisions can be taken virtually but only by consensus,” he said in a separate message.

“In case of disagreements consultations continue.”

“It case of #IAEA this issue can become irrelevant very soon when conditions allow “physical “meetings,” he noted.

Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said that the International Atomic Energy Agency's new report on JCPOA both signifies continuation of IAEA's verification activities and portrays Iran's actions in implementing its decisions to suspend its JCPOA commitments.

He said that the report on nuclear technical developments refers to the following breakthroughs:

Iran's heavy water production exceeds 130 tons and reaches 132.6 tons;

Using new machines, including enrichment with I. R 4, I. R 5, I. R 6, R 6, I. R. S, I. R. S 6, and I. R. 2. M machines in research and development lines;

Enrichment of uranium up to 4.5% and beyond the set limit in JCPOA;

Production of 1571.6 kg of enriched uranium, which is 550.7 kg more than the March's report, and 1356.5 kg of which is uranium with a richness of 4.5%.

Ghariabadi further noted that following points have also been mentioned in the IAEA's report:

Continuation of verification and monitoring activities under the special conditions caused by coronavirus and proper cooperation of Iran in this field;

Continuation of temporary and voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol by Iran and the continued continuation of verification of the Protocol declarations by the agency;

Continuation of verification of non-diversion of nuclear materials declared in Iran by the Agency; and

The fact that the IAEA has verified and monitored Iran's nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

