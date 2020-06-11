Iran's Bushehr prioritizes boosting trade ties with neighboring states

Referring to the problems of Bushehr merchants for trade with Kuwait at the meeting of the Government-Private Sector Dialogue Council of Bushehr Province, Geravand added that the necessary follow-up and correspondence will be done with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior in order to solve the visa problems of Bushehr businessmen with Kuwait.

He said that the Chamber of Commerce should also put interactions with the neighboring countries with the aim of developing trade and economic relations, because Bushehr province has a high capacity in this field.

Facilitating communication between border provinces and neighboring states are essential for the prosperity of trade and commerce, he further noted.

Geravand went on to say that the way to save the country's economy in the current situation is interaction between the government and the private sector and this is more important now than before.

3266**2050

