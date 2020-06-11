Zarif urges end of apartheid Israel’s tyranny over Western halls of power

“If there were ever any question of WHO dictates US—& Western—policy in the Mid East, this headline screams it loud & clear,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“#AIPAC has poisoned US politics for years, overtly giving instructions to Congress,” he added.

“Time to end #APARTHEID Israel's tyranny over Western halls of power," Iranian top diplomat reiterated.

The UK-based newspaper Jewish News on Wednesday reported: “The leading pro-Israel lobby in the United States is telling lawmakers that they are free to criticize Israel’s looming annexation plans — just as long as the criticism stops there.”

“So far, the group has remained publicly silent. But in private, AIPAC is telling lawmakers that as long as they don’t push to limit the United States’ aid to Israel, they can criticize the annexation plan without risking future support from the lobby group,” it added.

