Tehran, Baghdad discuss developing bilateral ties

According to Iraqi Foreign Ministry, both sides emphasized reinforcing bilateral relations and the importance of developing cooperation in line with people’s interests.

Since the formation of the new Iraqi government, Masjedi has held talks with Iraqi prime minister and most of the Iraqi cabinet ministers.

Earlier, Masjedi voiced Iran's readiness for promoting collaboration with the Iraq's new government in all fields.

He also congratulated the newly-elected Iraqi ministers by the parliament of Iraq.

He wished for developing Iran-Iraq ties in line with national and Islamic interests.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish