Anti-COVID19 committee reviews resuming foreign tourists visit to Iran

Speaking in the meeting on Thursday, President Rouhani said fortunately Iran was among the first countries which could reduce pressure on people by drawing health instructions.

He expressed satisfaction over producing and distributing mask as a necessary item for preventing outbreak of coronavirus.

President noted that the negative impacts of the coronavirus on Iran's economy is inevitable.

He assured the Iranian nation that his government and officials are trying to confront the economic drawbacks of coronavirus by adopting necessary policies and plans.

