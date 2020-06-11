Jun 11, 2020, 4:59 PM
Over 685,000 tons goods exported from Kordestan customs

Sanandaj, June 11, IRNA – Managing director of Kordestan customs said 685,793 tons of products worth $258,480,785 were exported during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20).

Speaking to IRNA, Bakhtiar Rahmanipour said the figure experienced 69% increase in weight and 13% rise in value.

He added that some 78,792 tons of goods worth $24,608,583 were exported through Siranband customs which had 8% rise in weight and 14% in value.

He noted that Sanandaj customs exported 4,147 tons of products worth $324,467 which had 36% growth in weight.

Rahmanipour went on to say that 433,727 tons of goods worth $145,535,708 were exported through Bashmaq border which experienced 109% rise in weight and 27% growth in value.

