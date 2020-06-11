Zarif: US has no right to abuse UN, IAEA to vilify Iran

“US has tried to heighten tension w/ Iran & bully others to follow,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“But having admitted to: -Terror assassination in Iraq -Complicity in war crimes in Yemen & Palestine -Piracy -Breaching JCPOA, UNSCR 2231, & IAEA decisions It retains NO right to abuse UN & IAEA to vilify Iran,” he added.

Earlier, Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi in a letter to director-general of the IAEA warned about the US wrong and illegal move regarding its international commitments in the fields of nuclear cooperation and creating obstacles in the field.

He reiterated that the US violations contradict the provisions of Articles 2 and 3 of the agency's Articles of Association, Article 4 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, resolutions of the Agency's General Conference, JCOPA and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Noting that Iran is entitled to take retaliatory measures against these moves, he urged members of the IAEA to act responsibly against these illegal US actions.

Gharibabadi also asked IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to reflect the US violations of its commitments in his reports on the implementation of the agency's relevant documents.

