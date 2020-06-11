Some 78 more Iranians die from coronavirus over past 24 hours

Lari said that 142,663 people out of a total of 180,156 infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived while a total of 8,584 people have unfortunately lost their lives.

She added that 2,238 new infected cases have been detected in the country since yesterday (Wednesday).

Over the last 24 hours, 78 people passed away due to the deadly virus, she further noted.

The Iranian health official added that 2,728 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

