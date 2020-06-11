Jun 11, 2020, 2:44 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 83818403
0 Persons

Tags

Some 78 more Iranians die from coronavirus over past 24 hours

Some 78 more Iranians die from coronavirus over past 24 hours

Tehran, June 11, IRNA - Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday that 78 more Iranians died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths to 8,584.

Lari said that 142,663 people out of a total of 180,156 infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived while a total of 8,584 people have unfortunately lost their lives.

She added that 2,238 new infected cases have been detected in the country since yesterday (Wednesday).

Over the last 24 hours, 78 people passed away due to the deadly virus, she further noted.

The Iranian health official added that 2,728 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 17 =