IRNA chief gives top priority to online media

He made the comment while touring the main office of Iran Cultural and Press Institute (ICPI), a subsidiary of IRNA.

The IRNA chief was accompanied by ICPI Managing Director Mehdi Shafiei who briefed him on the institute’s activities.

Norouzpour, who was appointed as IRNA managing director by the minister of culture and Islamic guidance last Saturday, said that the news agency and the institute are working together to better introduce Iran to the world.

Established in 1934, IRNA launched Iran Institute in 1995. The institute publishes newspapers in Persian, English, and Arabic as well as a special daily in Braille script for the blind.

In addition to the print version, Iran Daily is available on irandailyonline.ir and recently on WhatsApp and Telegram. The newspaper is set to republish on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Source: Iran Daily

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish