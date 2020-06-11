Over two tons of narcotics seized in SE Iran

Brigadier-General Ghanbari said that Sistan and Baluchistan Anti-Narcotics Police in Saravan and Khash cities not only destroyed a professional and organized drug trafficking gang, but also discovered a total of 2,222 kilograms of opium and 72 kilograms of hashish.

He added that during the successful operation, the main drug trafficker was detained and a Toyota vehicle, two Peugeot sedans, a handgun, and some ammunition were confiscated from them by police.

