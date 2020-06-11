Diplomat terms Aras free zone as Iran's exports gateway to Eurasia

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Aras, Ansari referred to Aras strategic position for the Eurasian market, saying and Nordooz bridge is regarded as Iran’s export gateway to Eurasia.

"Aras Free Zone plays a major role and has a good geographical situation for establishing trade with Eurasia," Ansari said.

He underscored that Nordooz border is the only gateway for exports to Eurasia.

He described Armenia as a suitable opportunity for Iran and expressed hope that the government will take advantage of this chance for increasing employment, trade and forex.

Asnsari went on to say that Free Zones can play an important part in exports and bringing forex revenues to the country.

Fortunately, signing a free trade agreement with Eurasia has created a golden opportunity for Aras, he noted.

Ansari earlier said by providing better health conditions at borders, the borders will resume normal activities like those in the pre-coronavirus era.

He hoped that by signing health agreements with various countries, health conditions will improve at borders.

