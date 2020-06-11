3,000-year-old pottery jar seized in Minoudasht

Colonel Da'adgar said that the officers discovered the jar during the inspection of the suspect's house. Confiscated jar dates back to three thousand years ago according to the cultural heritage experts.

He added that some 5,415 ancient relics have been confiscated from a smuggler in Gonbad-e Kavus, northern Golestan province.

Minoudasht is located on the side of the international North-Mashhad road in the east of Golestan Province with a population of over 80,000 people.

