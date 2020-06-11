Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 11

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran urges South Korea to release billions withheld by banks

Iran called on South Korea to release billions of dollars of oil-export revenue, arguing that Seoul is buckling to pressure from the United States and illegally withholding the Islamic Republic’s funds.

- Iran’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 8,500

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari on Wednesday said 81 more people died from the novel coronavirus from Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 8,506.

- Rouhani urges UNSC to oppose US arms embargo bid

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday urged the UN Security Council members, especially veto-wielding China and Russia, to oppose a US "conspiracy" to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Video shows cops killing another Afro-American

Newly uncovered video appears to show police officers in Louisiana repeatedly punching and teasing a black man they had arrested shortly before he died in police custody.

- Palestinian authority not service provider to Zionist Regime: Official

A senior Palestinian official on Wednesday said that the Palestinian Authority (PA) is not a service provider to the Zionist regime, hinting that all ties with the occupying regime’s authorities will be severed in case of the annexation of West Bank.

- FIFA ranks Australia-New Zealand as Best 2023 World Cup bid

The Australia and New Zealand joint bid was the highest rated by FIFA on Wednesday of three candidates to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran’s “Cast oust of Heaven” honored at Sony World Photography Awards

Iranian photographer Hashem Shakeri’s series “Cast out of Heaven” took the runner-up prize in the Discovery category at the Sony World Photography Awards as the organizers announced the winners on Tuesday.

- Iran football league fixtures announced

Iran League Organization has announced on Wednesday the date of the next three rounds of Iran Professional League (IPL).

- Zarif to travel to two neighboring countries

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to two neighboring countries in the near future, spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- MRC calls for higher public float of stocks

With stock market indicators heading upward at a regular pace and fresh money pouring in the bourse from an ever-increasing number of investors, the Majlis Research Center stressed the need to take appropriate measures to balance the market by boosting the supply side.

- Share market races 3% higher

Tehran Stock Exchange closed Wednesday’s session 3.18% higher, with its main gauge, TEDPIX, gaining 35,561 points to close trading week at an all-time high of 1,153,679 points.

- New measures to ease financial procedures for export firms

The Government-Private Sector Dialogue Council on Tuesday approved seven proposals out of nine to ease rules and procedures for repatriation of exporters’ overseas earnings and help promote the key sector.

