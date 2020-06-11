Jun 11, 2020, 9:43 AM
Iran, Serbia underline boosting sports cooperation

Belgrade, June 11, IRNA – Serbian Minister of Sports and Youth Vanja Udovicic and Iran's ambassador in a meeting on Wednesday stressed the need for promoting cooperation in the fields of sports and youth.

Udovicic highlighted the significance of signing a cooperation memorandum of understanding between the ministries of youth and sports, hoping that the document would be signed during the Serbian president's visit to Iran.

He also voiced Serbia's full readiness for promoting all-out cooperation with Iran in the fields of sports and youth.

Iran's Ambassador Rashid Hassanpour, for his part, explained sports diplomacy in the international scene for further understanding, saying that the two countries boast of various capacities for promoting ties in the fields of sports and youth.

Referring to the increasing interactions between Iran and Serbia, he called for boosting collaboration in the field of sports investments.

