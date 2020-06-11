Iran, Serbia underline boosting sports cooperation

Udovicic highlighted the significance of signing a cooperation memorandum of understanding between the ministries of youth and sports, hoping that the document would be signed during the Serbian president's visit to Iran.

He also voiced Serbia's full readiness for promoting all-out cooperation with Iran in the fields of sports and youth.

Iran's Ambassador Rashid Hassanpour, for his part, explained sports diplomacy in the international scene for further understanding, saying that the two countries boast of various capacities for promoting ties in the fields of sports and youth.

Referring to the increasing interactions between Iran and Serbia, he called for boosting collaboration in the field of sports investments.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish