Cruel sanctions against Iran cost of defending oppressed Muslim nations

In a live program in Al-Serat Network dubbed 'Arrogance and Racism', he described the US as the symbol of arrogance, saying that Iran has turned into a role model in fighting bullying and arrogance of the Americans in the region and world.

The oppression and racism by the Trump administration is not something new in the US, and his predecessors and the ruling political currents have committed such crimes and have had racist treatment against blacks and other nations and religions, but Trump exposed real image of the Americans, which is rooted in Darwin's theory and neoliberalism, he said.

Referring to the dark history of the US leaders and their racist treatment of blacks and the crimes they have committed around the world, the official said that the American media empire has put brainwashing and misleading public opinion on its agenda.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish