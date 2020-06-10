Palestinian people has no option but resistance: Official

He made the remarks during a virtual meeting held by the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the level of foreign ministers, following a recent announcement by the Zionist regime and the Israeli occupiers of the plan to annex parts of the Palestinian territories, especially the West Bank, to their occupied territories next month and the US government's support to the unlawful plan.

Baharvand represented Iran at the meeting organized at the request of the Palestinian Authority and at the invitation of Director Geenral of Yousef Al-Othaimeen.

Reiterating the Islamic Republic of Iran's unwavering commitment to defending the cause of Palestine, Baharvand explained Tehran's views on the current threats of the Zionist regime, its main supporter, the US regime, and the effective solution to the long-running crisis facing the Islamic world.

He strongly condemned the Zionist regime's actions in relocating its capital to Beit ul-Moqaddas, as well as its plan to annex parts of the Palestinian and Arab territories and the US regime's support for these measures and stressed inefficiency of the policy of negotiations with the Zionists.

It is very important for Muslims to think seriously about developing a new strategy regarding Palestine in order to guarantee the inalienable right of Palestinians to decide their destiny, he said.

Now that the US government's ill will and the Zionist regime's malice and hypocrisy regarding the issue of Palestine and the principle of forming a Palestinian state have been proved, the Islamic world is now very thirsty to adopt and implement a real result-oriented policy, Baharvand said.

Highlighting global recognition of the right to self-determination and the stubborn opposition and obstruction of the United States and its allies to the vindication of this inalienable right of the Palestinians, Baharvand said the Palestinian people have no choice but to resort to resistance to achieve their undeniable right to self-determination.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly proposed a nationwide referendum with the participation of all Palestinians inside and outside the land with any religious or political background," he said.

Baharvand further noted that it is now time for member-states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to adopt a resolution calling on the United Nations, as the main international body responsible for maintaining world peace and security, to resolve this long-standing tragedy of the contemporary world by holding a referendum in Palestine.

At the end of the meeting, a draft resolution was approved in 15 executive clauses, focusing on the decisive condemnation of the Israeli Zionist regime for the sinister plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The resolution also condemns the fake Israeli regime for imposing restrictions and barriers to the Palestinian people's access to the facilities and equipment needed for protecting themselves against coronavirus.

8072**2050

بهاروند: مردم فلسطین گزینه‌ای جز توسل به مقاومت ندارند

تهران- ایرنا- معاون وزیر امور خارجه تاکید کرد: مردم فلسطین برای تحقق حق غیرقابل انکار تعیین سرنوشت خود، جز توسل به مقاومت گزینه دیگری پیش‌رو ندارند.

به گزارش اداره کل اطلاع‌رسانی و امور سخنگویی وزارت امور خارجه، کمیته اجرایی سازمان همکاری اسلامی در سطح وزیران امور خارجه به دنبال اعلام اخیر رژیم صهیونیستی و اشغال‌گر اسرائیل دایر بر اجرای طرح الحاق بخش‌هایی از سرزمین‌های اشغالی به ویژه کرانه باختری رود اردن به اراضی تحت اشغال خود طی ماه آینده میلادی و حمایت دولت آمریکا از این طرح خصمانه، امروز با برگزاری یک نشست فوق‌العاده مجازی به این موضوع رسیدگی کرد.

در این نشست که به درخواست دولت خودگردان فلسطین و به دعوت «یوسف العثیمن» دبیرکل سازمان همکاری اسلامی با شرکت وزیران امور خارجه و دیگر مقامات سیاسی کشورهای عضو سازمان مزبور برگزار شد، «محسن بهاروند» معاون حقوقی و بین‌المللی وزیر امور خارجه به نمایندگی از ایران در این نشست مجازی شرکت کرد.

بهاروند در سخنانی با یادآوری مجدد موضع تغییرناپذیر جمهوری اسلامی ایران در قبال دفاع از آرمان فلسطین، دیدگاه تهران درباره تهدیدات کنونی رژیم صهیونیستی، حامی اصلی آن یعنی رژیم آمریکا و راه حل مؤثر برای حل این بحران دیرپای جهان اسلام را تشریح کرد.

وی اقدامات رژیم جعلی صهیونیستی در اعلام تغییر پایتخت خود به بیت‌المقدس و نیز برنامه اعلامی آن دایر بر انضمام بخش‌هایی از سرزمین‌های اشغالی فلسطین و عربی به قلمرو خویش و حمایت رژیم آمریکا از این اقدامات را قویاً محکوم کرد و بر ناکارآمدی قطعی سیاست مذاکره و مماشات با صهیونیست‌ها تاکید کرد.

معاون وزیر امور خارجه با بیان اینکه تفکر و تأمل جدی مسلمانان در خصوص تدوین راهکاری جدید در زمینه فلسطین به منظور تضمین حق مسلم فلسطینیان در احقاق حقوق حقه خود بسیار ضروری است، گفت: اکنون با اثبات قطعی عدم خیرخواهی دولت آمریکا و خباثت و تزویر و بازی رژیم صهیونیستی با فلسطین‌ و اصل تشکیل دولت فلسطین، جهان اسلام اکنون به شدت تشنه‌ تصویب و اجرای یک سیاست واقعی نتیجه‌گرا بسیار فراتر از سیاست بی‌ثمر کنونی است.

بهاروند با تذکر شناسایی جهانی حق تعیین سرنوشت و مخالفت‌ها و مانع تراشی‌های سرسختانه آمریکا و همفکران آن با موضوع استیفای این حق مسلم فلسطینیان اظهار داشت: مردم فلسطین برای تحقق حق غیرقابل انکار تعیین سرنوشت خود، جز توسل به مقاومت گزینه دیگری پیش‌رو ندارند.

وی با اشاره به راه حل ایران برای حل منازعه فلسطین تصریح کرد: جمهوری اسلامی ایران و رهبری آن بارها طرح تصویب برگزاری یک رفراندوم سراسری با شرکت همه‌ فلسطینیان داخل و خارج فلسطین با هر پیشینه دینی و سیاسی را مطرح ساخته‌اند.

معاون وزیر امور خارجه ادامه داد: اکنون زمانی است که کشورهای عضو سازمان همکاری اسلامی طی تصویب قطعنامه‌ای از سازمان ملل متحد بخواهند به عنوان سازمان بین‌المللی اصلی مسؤول حفظ صلح و امنیت جهانی این دیرینه‌ترین مصیبت جهان معاصر را با برگزاری یک همه‌پرسی در فلسطین حل کند.

در نشست فوق‌العاده مجازی کمیته اجرایی سازمان همکاری اسلامی علاوه بر مشارکت شماری از وزیران امور خارجه و دیگر مقامات سیاسی کشورهای عضو سازمان، یوسف العثیمن دبیرکل آن نیز حضور داشت.

در پایان این نشست پیش‌نویس قطعنامه‌ای در ۱۵ بند اجرایی با محوریت محکومیت قاطعانه رژیم صهیونیستی اسرائیل به دلیل ارائه طرح شوم الحاق بخش‌هایی از سرزمین‌های تحت اشغال فلسطین به قلمرو خود به تصویب رسید.

این قطعنامه همچنین رژیم جعلی اسرائیل را به علت ایجاد محدودیت‌ها و مانع‌تراشی در امر دسترسی مردم فلسطین به امکانات و تجهیزات لازم برای درمان و محافظت خود در برابر بیماری ناشی از ویروس کرونا محکوم می‌کند.