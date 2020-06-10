Diplomat: Border to resume pre-COVID19 normal activities

Speaking in a meeting with the head and members of Tabriz chamber of commerce, Ansari said coronavirus has created a situation in the world, and commutes were seriously controlled.

He hoped that by signing health agreements with various countries, health conditions will be better at borders.

Referring to the escalation of the US sanctions against Iran, he said parallel to these pressures, Iran will achieve more success in exports and imports.

Ansari said sanctions are not synonymous with the ban and cannot stop our efforts, but they will increase expenses.

In order to preserve export markets, we should produce goods with better quality and packaging, the Iranian official said.

"We have good relations with Venezuela with regard to exporting goods and technical-engineering services," Ansari added.

He underscored that both countries are determined to continue relations and no country can disturb this process.

