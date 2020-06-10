Jun 10, 2020, 5:22 PM
Iran, Russia express concern over humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Syria

Tehran, June 10, IRNA – Iran's Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of Syrian affairs Sergei Vershinin extended concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and difficult conditions for Syrians.

Both sides discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the escalation of humanitarian crisis after the outbreak of coronavirus.

They also expressed readiness for helping Yemeni people.

Iranian and Russian diplomats underlined the importance of solving Yemeni crisis through intra-Yemeni talks  

Khaji stressed the need for establishing intensive truce, removing siege, and resuming the political process.

Both sides also reviewed developments in Syria, constitutional law committee, and holding meetings by Astana peace guarantors.

They expressed concerns over difficult conditions for Syrians and escalation of tensions as a result of sanctions.

Khaji slammed unilateral and cruel sanctions imposed on Syrians and called for removing sanctions and taking necessary actions for alleviating Syrians' pains.

