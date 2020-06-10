Exports through Astara railway terminal ups 178%

Speaking to IRNA, managing director of north railway Gholam Hossein Valadi said 81,967 tons products have been transferred through terminal which had 38% increase compared with last year which was 59,638 tons.

He noted that cement, clinker, chemicals, tiles, steel, and home appliances were among goods exported to Azerbaijan.

Astara-Astara railway started work with the attendance of Iranian and Azeri presidents three years ago.

Iranian and Azeri cargo trains unload their shipments in Astara every day.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish