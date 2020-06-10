Jun 10, 2020, 5:13 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83817474
0 Persons

Tags

Exports through Astara railway terminal ups 178%

Exports through Astara railway terminal ups 178%

Rasht, June 10, IRNA – During the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), some 41,535 tons goods were exported to Azerbaijan through Astara Railway terminal, the Iranian official said adding that the figure experienced 178% growth compared with the same period last year.

Speaking to IRNA, managing director of north railway Gholam Hossein Valadi said 81,967 tons products have been transferred through terminal which had 38% increase compared with last year which was 59,638 tons.

He noted that cement, clinker, chemicals, tiles, steel, and home appliances were among goods exported to Azerbaijan.

Astara-Astara railway started work with the attendance of Iranian and Azeri presidents three years ago.

Iranian and Azeri cargo trains unload their shipments in Astara every day.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 8 =