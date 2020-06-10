Madrid-Tehran flight to transfer 4th group of Iranians home

In the wake of various requests made by the Iranian nationals, the Iranian diplomatic mission in coordination with Iran Air will arrange an extraordinary flight from Madrid to Tehran on June 27.

The first group of Iranian expatriates in Spain demanding a return to the country, including students, returned home amid coronavirus spread, and this was the first direct flight from Madrid to Tehran after 16 years.

The second group also came back on May 6.

The third group also returned home on June 3.

9376**2050

