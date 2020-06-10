Iran standing firmly against enemies' plots, navy commander says

Khanzadi made the remarks on Wednesday while visiting the families of Konarak accident's martyrs.

Khanzadi said as Iranian soldiers have stood for establishing security and keeping the global Arrogance away from Iranian borders, especially in the sea.

Some 19 Navy crew members were killed and 15 others were injured in an incident involving the Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistic vessel in the country’s southern waters.

The tragedy occurred on May 11 when a number of Navy vessels were conducting exercises near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports, the Navy said in a statement.

