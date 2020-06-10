Baeidinejad terms US envoy interventionist remarks as shameful

"#USAmbUK should be ashamed of himself crying wolf over the detention of an Iranian, while his compatriots chanting #BlackLivesMattters are brutally suppressed at home," Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Can’t he see from window 10,000s Londoners asking the US government to stop violence against innocents/respect human rights?" he asked.

US Ambassador to the UK Robert Wood Johnson earlier claimed that the Iranian government has unjustly detained many prisoners, including Morad Tahbaz.

"We stand with our allies in calling for their release," he added.

Tahabaz is one of the defendants of the lawsuit of environmental activists case who were arrested on the alleged collaborating with the US and Israeli regimes to espionage in favor of CIA and Mossad.

Tahbaz together with Sam Rajabi, Amir Hossein Khaleghi, Hooman Jokar, Sepideh Kashani, Niloofar Bayani, Taher Qadirian, and Abdolreza Koohpayeh were the defendants of the lawsuit.

Among the convicts in this case, only Abdolreza Koohpayeh was eventually pardoned and released.

