80 percent of Iranian universities to hold final exams online

The rest of the universities will take in-person exams while they follow health protocols and social distancing rules, secretary-general of planning office at Iran's Ministry of Science, Research and Technology Mohammad-Reza Ahanchian told IRNA.

When the examinations are done in person, they will have more accurate results, Ahanchian said stressing that online exams will be held in universities while they are in white areas.

It is up to the universities to recognize whether they are in the white area or not regarding the situation of coronavirus in that area, the official noted.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic made many world countries close different places, including museums, restaurants, schools, universities, etc. as preemptive measure to fight the deadly virus which has killed over 370,000 worldwide.

According to an online poll, one-fourth of the university students are willing to attend exams in person, Ahanchian noted.

Although universities can choose types of holding the test, the online exams will guarantee the health situation of the students more, he stressed.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 6,830,000 people across the world and killed over 397,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is more than 8,500.

