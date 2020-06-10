Iranian export of anti-coronavirus products on rise

Iranian knowledge-based companies export indigenous coronavirus test kits, face masks, serology test kits and ventilators, the main apparatus on demand worldwide for fighting COVID-19.

On May 19, Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari stated that Iran has received orders from eight states demanding Iranian indigenous coronavirus test kits.

As Sattari said, Iran, today, has the capacity of producing one million of serology kits a day and 1.5 million of PCR test kits in a month, and some of those products are delivered to Ministry of Health and Medical Education and the rest are exported.

In a related development, Director of Health Technology Development Office in Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education Hossein Vatanpour told IRNA on Wednesday (June 10) that Iran is witnessing growth in exports of its anti-coronavirus products.

Vatanpour said effective efforts have also been taken by the Iranian researchers to produce coronavirus vaccine.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 6,830,000 people across the world and killed over 397,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is more than 8,400.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish