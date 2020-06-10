President Rouhani lauds Iranians' tolerance, campaign against COVID-19

Speaking in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani said we are in the 4th months of fighting coronavirus and sanctions simultaneously and great Iranians were under heavy economic pressures.

But compared with all countries which were not subject to the US sanctions, Iranians' tolerance has been exemplary, he added.

People's health is still a priority for the Government, Rouhani said, urging all to take care of themselves from virus.

Rouhani appreciated the efforts made by Iranian Health Ministry and all medical staff, saying increase in the number of COVID-19 cases is due to increase in the number of diagnostic tests.

People do not need to be worried since when the infection is diagnosed earlier, they won't need to go to hospital.

Referring to his phone calls with other counterparts, Rouhani said that the world leaders placed order for Iranian products -- disinfectants and medical equipment.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to Urmia Lake as Iranian government first promise to people of the West Azarbaijan province, saying 600 million cubic meters water will enter the lake.

He noted that 90% of dust in Urmia Lake has been contained and it was the greatest plan for environment protection carried out by the incumbent government.

Although, thanks to sanctions, life has become more difficult for people but we increased economic growth from minus 8 to positive 14 percent.

