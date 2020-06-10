5.4% growth in foreign investment in industry sector

According to Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade, this amount of investment is related to 18 projects/units, which also shows a growth of 28.6% in comparison with last year.

According to IRNA, the industry sector with 14 projects with a volume of 416.2 million dollars, the mining sector with two projects with a volume of 680 thousand dollars and the trade sector with two projects with a volume of 500 thousand dollars, respectively, account for the largest volume of foreign investments in April and May.

The largest investments will be carried out in five provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, Tehran province, Alborz, Isfahan and Kordestan provinces, respectively, from five countries: Germany, Austria, the UAE, China and Italy.

6125**1416

