Murderer of Canadian journalist killed in NW Pakistan

Police Chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Sanaullah Abbasi said in a statement that Ameen Shah was killed in an exchange of fire after he refused to surrender in Bannu district. Shah was wanted by police in several cases of terrorism.

Sanaullah Abbasi said that the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping and murder of Khadija Abdul Qahar, 55, who was known as Beverly Giesbrecht before she converted to Islam, was killed in a clash with police.

He further informed that Ameen Shah had kidnapped the converted Muslim journalist in 2008, and later killed her in 2010."

He said that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had demanded US $ 2 million for her release.

Giesbrecht, the owner and publisher of a Canadian-based jihadunspun.com, was abducted along with her translator, and driver, in November 2008, when she attempted to enter the North Waziristan tribal region, then headquarters of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

