Coronavirus had no impact on US policies against Iran: Ambassador

Talking to the Brazilian Daily O Estado on Tehran-Brasilia relations, he added that there are strong foundations that have kept relations between the two countries stable.

Brazil and Iran have had common stances in the international scene. Brazil, along with Turkey, played an important role in the onset of negotiations on Iran's use of peaceful nuclear energy, he said.

When the two countries began good trade relations in recent years, they realized that the beneficial bilateral trade, in addition to agricultural products, could be extended to other arenas, he said, noting that at a time when information technology and advances in the field of transportation infrastructure have changed traditional concepts and perceptions, geographical distance is no longer considered a discouraging factor.

Commending Brazilian Foreign Ministry's statement on the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani, he said that Commander Soleimani was a highly respected figure and commander of the fight against terrorism.

"The people of Iran, like other nations in the region, are very indebted to him. The security and stability that we now enjoy in Iran is the result of his efforts and sacrifices. He was directly involved in saving Baghdad, the capital of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, from Daesh terrorists," he said.

The Iranian ambassador hailed the 120-year-old good relations between Brazil and Iran, saying that communications among the two countries' officials indicate that there is a strong resolve to continue the right path which is has been chosen by the two nations.

Commenting on Trump administration's pressure on Iran and Brazil, Gharibi said that Trump administration pulled out of the multilateral agreement and reimposed severe sanctions on Iran under its policy of maximum pressure.

It continued its restrictions even after the Court of Justice's ruling on October 3, 2018, in which the judges of the Court asked the US to remove restrictive measures on humanitarian trade, foodstuff, medicine and civilian aircraft, he said.

Describing Iran and Brazil as two big economies which can be complementary to each other, the Iranian diplomat said that they look at each other through "the window of bilateral relations in the long term".

Slamming the US exit from the JCPOA, Gharibi said that if the US wants to continue negotiations on the implementation of the agreement, it must first return to the negotiating table of Group 5+1.

Spread of coronavirus pandemic showed that to what extent the world is vulnerable and needs high-level cooperation for a safer and better world, he said.

