Iran's envoy writes to IAEA about US illegal moves

In the letter, he reiterated that the US violations contradict the provisions of Articles 2 and 3 of the agency's Articles of Association, Article 4 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, resolutions of the Agency's General Conference, JCOPA and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Noting that Iran is entitled to take retaliatory measures against these moves, he urged members of IAEA to act responsibly against these illegal US actions.

Gharibabadi also asked IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to reflect the US violations of its commitments in his reports on the implementation of the agency's relevant documents.

He also slammed the US continued irresponsible moves regarding its multilateral commitments and international law to prevent international nuclear cooperation for peaceful purposes, which have caused serious concerns.

"As stated in Article 2 of the IAEA Statute, I would like to recall that the IAEA's objectives are to accelerate and increase the share of nuclear energy in peace, health and prosperity around the world, and one of the agency's statutory functions, as it was mentioned in the article 3 of the Statute is to encourage and help research and development of practical applications of nuclear energy for peaceful use across the world," he said.

Meanwhile, Article 4 of the NPT, which is one of the main pillars of the treaty, declares that the agency's main role is to promote international cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy to help all members of the Non-Proliferation Treaty to achieve their undeniable right to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination and in accordance with Articles 1 and 2 of the treaty, he said.

These rights, objectives and roles of the agency, as well as in the resolutions of the Agency's Annual General Conference, were highlighted and reaffirmed.

Promoting and supporting peaceful nuclear activities are so important that even the measures taken under nuclear security should not hinder it. In this regard, the General Conference resolution on "Nuclear Security" calls on all countries to ensure that measures to reinforce nuclear security do not block international cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear activities and production, transfer and use of nuclear and other radioactive materials, exchange of nuclear materials for peaceful purposes and promotion of peaceful use of nuclear energy and it does not undermine the priorities of the agency's technical cooperation program, the letter said.

Contrary to the practice, on May 27, 2020, the US announced that it would unilaterally boycott all remaining nuclear projects resulting from the JCPOA, the Arak reactor conversion, providing enriched uranium for Tehran research reactor, and the export of Iranian research reactor's fuel.

UN Security Council Resolution 2231 encourages member states to work with Iran within the framework of the JCPOA and peaceful uses of nuclear energy and to engage in civilian nuclear cooperation with mutual determination, Gharibabadi said.

These illegal actions leave a destructive impact on the cooperation and international civilian nuclear activities specified in Annexes 1 and 3 of the UN Security Council, as it creates practical and technical barriers to the full implementation of the JCPOA by its remaining parties and the rest of the international community, he said.

Meanwhile, the threat and intimidation of Iran's nuclear experts is in stark contrast to the text and spirit of the IAEA's Articles of Association. Such irresponsible and inhumane behavior by the US not only endangers the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients in dire need of these radiopharmaceuticals, but also poses a serious threat to nuclear scientists, and the US should stand accountable for any incident in the field.

While the Iran has the right to take compensatory action in this regard, the US must take full responsibility for the consequences of its offensive actions, the letter said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish