Limitations for foreign flights to be lifted, official says

Abedzadeh referred to the US heavy pressures on restricting the presentation of technical and operational information to Iranian airlines.

This is while Iranian experts reached good achievements in repairing the engine of the plane, he added.

Boeing and Airbus do not repair Iranian planes' parts, Abedzadeh said, adding that "we can design these parts well".

He noted the coordination has been made with the manufacturer of the plane.

Foreign airlines are now waiting for signing health protocols to transfer passengers based on special health and medical protocols.

