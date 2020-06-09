Diplomat: Iran ready to negotiate with Ukraine on plane crash

Baharvand made the remarks in a meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador in Iran Sergei Burdyliak.

During the meeting, recent developments related to the Ukrainian plane crash were discussed.

Baharvand stated that Iran is ready to negotiate on issues related to the heartbreaking event.

Meanwhile, Burdyliak welcomed Iranian diplomat's suggestion.

He underscored that he will convey report the matter to the relevant Ukrainian authorities and inform the Iranian side of the results.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Judiciary’s spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said that six people were arrested in the case pertaining to the crash of Ukrainian airliner that killed 176 people on board.

"The legal part of the Ukrainian airplane crash is on the Judiciary, namely the Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces. Some orders were made immediately after the crash and a special branch of the military court was specified for the case," Esmaeili said.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

It happened after the US heightened tensions in Western Asia by assassinating Iran's anti-terrorist commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani on January 3, 2020, and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reacted to them by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility for the tragic air disaster.

