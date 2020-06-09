Jun 9, 2020, 6:48 PM
Iranian official advises Republicans to abolish racism in US

Tehran, June 9, IRNA - Head of the Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi reacted to the plan proposed by the majority of the US Congress to present sanctions package against Iran and said the Republicans should think of abolishing injustice and racism in the US.

On his Tuesday Twitter message, Vaezi advised the US republicans to abolish injustice and racism and to create security and peace for Americans.

According to the US media, the 'Republican Study Committee' is to propose a plan to present sanctions package against Iran.

The United States, which was a signatory to Iran nuclear deal, withdrew from the agreement under unfounded reasons two years ago. It also encouraged the European parties to the deal to walk out of the agreement and exert further international pressure on Iran.

