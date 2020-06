In Radmanović's letter to Qalibaf, he welcomed developing parliamentary cooperation with Iran in all fields and wished success for Iran's top lawmaker.

Čović also congratulated Qalibaf on his election as speaker of the Iranian parliament.

He invited Qalibaf to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina aiming to reinforce bilateral ties and opening new ways for parliamentary cooperation.

