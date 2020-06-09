Indonesian ambassador bids farewell to FM Zarif

Alimudin met with Zarif on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to IRNA on the importance of Iran for Indonesia, Alimudin said that Indonesia honors commitment to implement the agreements already signed with Iran to reinforce relations.

He also referred to opening 'Indonesia Corner' in the University of Islamic Denominations on March 10 and also in Ferdowsi University of Mashad, saying "we will contact the universities and will bring many scholars here".

