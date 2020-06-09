Jun 9, 2020, 6:40 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83816148
0 Persons

Tags

Indonesian ambassador bids farewell to FM Zarif

Indonesian ambassador bids farewell to FM Zarif

Tehran, June 9, IRNA - Indonesian Ambassador to Iran Octavino Alimudin bid farewell to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the end of his mission.

Alimudin met with Zarif on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to IRNA on the importance of Iran for Indonesia, Alimudin said that Indonesia honors commitment to implement the agreements already signed with Iran to reinforce relations.

He also referred to opening 'Indonesia Corner' in the University of Islamic Denominations on March 10 and also in Ferdowsi University of Mashad, saying "we will contact the universities and will bring many scholars here".

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 5 =