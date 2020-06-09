Russian envoy terms US new anti-Iran sanctions as failed policy

"The failed policy continues. And the problem is not only the lack of any creativity but the total lack of strategic thinking and vision," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

"The absolute majority of states are unhappy, to put it mildly, with the US attempts to derail #JCPOA except for a few countries in the ME region," he added.

"The latter is now increasingly concerned by #Iran's deviations from the deal. But this is the natural result of the US policy which they support," he noted.

In its recent terrorist act against Iran, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) blacklisted 125 vessels and oil tankers affiliated with Iran.

"As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of these entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of the US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC," according to OFAC official website.

"OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all dealings by US persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons," he added.

"Furthermore, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant financial transaction or provides significant financial services for entities designated in connection with Iran’s proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or any Iranian person on OFAC’s List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons could be subject to the US," OFAC claimed.

