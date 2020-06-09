Six arrested in downed Ukrainian plane case, Judiciary spox says

"The legal part of the Ukrainian airplane crash is on the Judiciary, namely the Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces. Some orders were made immediately after the crash and a special branch of the military court was specified for the case," Esmaeili said.

He went on to elaborate that after the judiciary informed families of the victims, 70 complaints have been filed so far by the families.

Judiciary spokesman also said that six people have been arrested in this case and three of them were released on bail, but three others are still in custody.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

If happened after the US heightened tensions in Western Asia by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani on January 3 and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corp reacted to them by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility for the tragic air disaster.

