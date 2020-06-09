Venezuela thanks Iran for dispatch of oil tankers despite US warnings

Cabello, a powerful man in Venezuela, made the appreciation in a message sent to Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf to congratulate him on his election to the post.

On May 28, Qalibaf with 230 votes out of a total of 264 was elected as the new speaker for the new Parliament whose representatives were elected after the February elections in Iran.

Through his message, Cabello called for deepening relations between Venezuelan and Iranian parliaments.

Cabello further said he is sure that Qalibaf during his tenure will endeavor to defend the Islamic Republic in facing the imperialist state of the US and its allies in the region.

Then, he assured Iran that it will receive support from Venezuela in the fight against the US unjust sanctions.

Recently, Iranian oil tankers docked at Venezuela's port after passing the Caribbean Sea to help the friendly nation of Venezuela deal with shortage of fuel was caused after the US sanctions against the country.

The arrival of Iranian oil tankers in Venezuela challenged the arrogant system of the US and proved once again that the Iranian government bravely defends its principles and supports its brotherly nation of Venezuela, the president of Constituent Assembly noted.

Caracas is willing to widen relations with Tehran in all areas, he added.

At the end of the message, Cabello said he is planning to travel to Iran soon to express Venezuela's appreciation for Iran's support.

